BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man is behind bars for allegedly breaking into a capital area home and sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl.

Official records from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identify the suspect as Gregory Keith LaCour, 49, and say it was March 3 when he allegedly entered a family’s home at night, snuck into a bedroom, and began inappropriately touching a child as she was trying to sleep.

Records say the child woke up, jumped out of bed, and called for one of her parents, who was nearby. EBRSO records indicate that when the parent confronted LaCour, he claimed he didn’t realize he was touching a child and thought the girl was someone else. Officials say the parent told LaCour they were calling authorities, and he immediately fled the scene.

Once EBRSO arrived, the parent told officials LaCour was someone they knew. Records say the parent added that they didn’t know why LaCour thought it was okay to enter the home without permission unless he was high or drunk.

Officials report catching up with LaCour and arresting him on one charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and one charge of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Detectives also noted that LaCour had a previous record that included several arrests for domestic abuse, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of narcotics.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Monday.

