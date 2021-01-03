Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to apartment fire, no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Rosenwald Drive.

Firefighters arrived to the scene finding smoke coming from two units in the building. Once firefighters entered the unit, they discovered several small fires. The fires were extinguished before they could spread.

The apartment was also vandalized.

No injuries were reported from this fire.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.