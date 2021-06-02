Baton Rouge family mourns loss of one-year-old killed in Memorial Day triple shooting

“When y'all put those guns in your hands and y'all go out and pull these triggers. Y'all don’t know the devastation y'all are bringing to these families.”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– We’re learning more about the victims of last night’s triple homicide at Fairway View Apartments. A one-year-old was killed by a stray bullet and two young men left dead.

The family is devastated. They said Ja’Tyri was full of life and was loved by everyone. She was just getting ready to turn two in August. Right now the family is calling for action.

“Ja’Tyri Unique Brown,” a name her family says should not be forgotten. The 1-year-old and two others, 17-year-old Dwayne Dunn, Jr. and 20-year-old Reginald Thomas were all victims of Monday’s triple murder at Fairway View Apartments.

BRPD Public Information Officer Don Coppola said, “Male suspects entered the gate that was around the pool. Some type of altercation, struggle occurred with people inside the gate. Then shots were fired.”

Ja’Tyri’s family said the day started out as a normal Memorial Day.

Ja’tyri’s grandmother Hope Provost said, “Her daddy was cooking. He was cooking for the holiday yesterday. They were doing a family thing at home.”

Then devastation struck.

“He said before he knew it, he heard gunshots and whoever the guy was who had walked up with the gun was shooting at somebody else and before he knew it he said he looked and my grandbaby was hit and she was floating in the pool,” Provost said.

They said Ja’Tyri was not related to the other victims.

Coppola believes that the 17 and 20-year-old were somehow the intended target.

Provost added, “When y’all put those guns in your hands and y’all go out and pull these triggers. Y’all don’t know the devastation y’all are bringing to these families.”

To honor her memory the great grandmother is asking for prayers to stop the violence.

“You took something so precious from me. Please just turn yourself in and if anybody else has information, please let it be known”, Provost said.

BRPD said no arrests have been made. It’s is an ongoing investigation. The suspects are male.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.