BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent part of November and December analyzing the comings and goings of several suspects believed to be operating a clandestine fentanyl pill pressing/distribution operation in the area.

During their investigation, EBRSO agents identified three locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish where the suspected organization was allegedly operating.

On December 15, authorities say they searched the aforementioned locations and discovered a clandestine fentanyl pill pressing laboratory as well as two juveniles who were arrested along with 32-year-old Marvin Brown, 42-year-old Kendall Morris, and 33-year-old Ashton Taylor.

The items seized during the drug bust and the details regarding the arrest are listed below.

Seized Narcotics and Currency

2.8 pounds of powder Fentanyl (over 5,000 deadly doses)

1220 Pressed Fentanyl Pills (over 1,220 deadly doses)

½ pound of Heroin

2 pounds of Methamphetamine

14 dosage units of Xanax

16 grams of Marijuana

$6,304 (pending seizure)

Fentanyl Lab Equipment

3 electric tablet presses (used to press powder Fentanyl into pill form)

1 hydraulic kilo press (used to repress fentanyl into the brick form)

1 small handheld fentanyl press

Numerous blenders with fentanyl residue

Seized Firearms (6)

F/N .45 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)

Smith and Wesson .357 revolver (reported stolen)

Raven .25 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)

Taurus 410 revolver

Cobra .380 caliber semi-auto handgun

Springfield .40 caliber semi-auto handgun

Marvin Brown (11/26/90)

Dist. of Sch. II (Fentanyl)

Dist. of Sch. II (Cocaine)

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. II (Methamphetamine)

Operation of a Clandestine Drug Lab

Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Kendell Morris (8/30/80)

Dist of Sch. II (Fentanyl)

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting an Officer

Ashton Taylor (8/18/89)/Livingston Parish

PWITD Sch. I

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

17yo JUVENILE

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

Operation of a Clandestine Drug Lab

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

17yo JUVENILE

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

Operation of a Clandestine Drug Lab

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Agencies Assisting in the Investigation

Central PD

EBRSO K-9 (Interdiction and Patrol)

EBRSO Intelligence

EBRSO Uniform

DEA Baton Rouge

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics

National Guard Air Support

The drug bust was reportedly carried out by EBRSO Narcotics with assistance from EBRSO K-9, EBRSO Intelligence, LPSO Narcotics, National Guard Air Support and DEA Baton Rouge.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux praised the agents for their work, saying, “I’m so appreciative of the EBRSO Narcotic Division’s diligent work to get these drugs and weapons off our community streets. There was enough lethal doses of Fentanyl alone to kill approximately 6,000 people. We will continue to dedicate our resources to going after these high-level drug and weapon traffickers, which play a prominent role in violent crimes in our area.”