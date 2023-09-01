BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Bastrop authorities, officers observed candy wrappers being thrown from the rear passenger seat of a Chrysler 300 on Larkina Street.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to pull over. Shortly after, the vehicle came to a stop and two of the four passengers ran from the vehicle. Officers were able to catch the runaway occupants as well as detain the two other passengers.
During the investigation, officers located a large amount of marijuana, along with two firearms, and over $600.00 in cash from the persons inside the vehicle. Two juveniles were arrested, and each charged with 1 count of Possession of Marijuana. Also arrested was 19-year-old Keyoune Williams and 18-year-old Mario Taylor.
Williams was charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances. Taylor was arrested and charged with Flight from an Officer.
Latest Posts:
- Bastrop authorities conduct traffic stop due to littering; four subjects arrested for large amounts of narcotics
- Ouachita Parish authorities find large amount of fentanyl pills and other narcotics during drug bust; suspect arrested
- The beauty of Ballet Folklórico keeps tradition alive in Texas
- Hispanic heritage starts this month, but not on September 1st
- Union Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Bastrop authorities conduct traffic stop due to littering; four subjects arrested for large amounts of narcotics
- Ouachita Parish authorities find large amount of fentanyl pills and other narcotics during drug bust; suspect arrested
- The beauty of Ballet Folklórico keeps tradition alive in Texas
- Hispanic heritage starts this month, but not on September 1st
- Union Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams