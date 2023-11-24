NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — 14-year-old Burnell James was remembered as a loving and respectful kid Friday night, Nov. 24, during a balloon release and vigil held outside the school he attended. Three nights earlier, he was found shot to death at an apartment in the Plum Orchard area.

James also played football at the Kipp Morial School. His coach, Wilfred Smith, says he’s now spending more time consoling James’ Wolfpack teammates than coaching them.

“We have a saying, ‘A wolf is never alone. He’s always in a pack’, ” Smith told WGNO News at the balloon release. “He was part of our pack. It’s unfortunate that we lost one of our wolves.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, a little after 5:15 in the evening, New Orleans police were called to an apartment in the 14,700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. They found James with at least one gunshot wound. Police have not released any additional information about the circumstances surrounding James’ death or if there are any suspects in the investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts