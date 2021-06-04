Baldwin murder suspect brought back to St. Mary Parish

BADLWIN, La. (KLFY) – A Baton Rouge woman accused of killing a Baldwin woman is back in St. Mary Parish behind bars.

Andreniki Franklin, 29, was arrested on Thursday for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice-tampering. She is accused of killing 25-year old Karlnita Marks in May of 2020.

Authorities say during the investigation, Franklin was developed as the suspect.

In April 2021, the case went to the Grand Jury and an indictment was handed down.

On Friday, the LSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit and EBRSO Warrants Division made contact with Franklin at the Mallard Crossing Apartments in Baton Rouge.

Franklin was arrested on a warrant for the charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice-tampering.

Franklin is being held on $600,000 bail.