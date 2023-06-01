ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office (SCPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for shooting a 27-year-old man.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Boutte Estates Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

SCPSO officials said deputies received a report of shots fired in the area. At the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time.

Through further investigation, deputies learned that the victim told family members that he believed someone was in the backyard of their home.

The victim’s mother told deputies that a few minutes later, she heard a gunshot and found her wounded son in a rear bedroom.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives at (985)-783-6807 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.