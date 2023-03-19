NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating back-to-back shootings Sunday (March 19th).

The first shooting happened at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade Avenues around 10:10 p.m.

At the scene, NOPD found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. There at no updates on his condition at this time.

The second happened in the 2400 block of North Villere Street.

Reports show a man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. There at no updates on his condition at this time.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

