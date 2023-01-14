NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents Saturday morning (Jan. 14).

According to NOPD reports, the first shooting happened at about 11:43 a.m. at the intersection of Elysian Fields and Urquhart Street in the Seventh Ward. At the scene, detectives found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to leg. No other information was released.

The second shooting occurred less than an hour later around 12:40 p.m., in the 1400 block of Desire St. Reports show a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information on this shooting was released.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

