NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Minutes after a 7th Ward shooting left one dead and two injured, NOPD responded to a second shooting just steps away.

On Tuesday evening, NOPD detectives were en route to a shooting at the intersection of Allen and North Rocheblave streets when they heard gunfire nearby.

It was then that police began investigating another shooting in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Boulevard.

Two men were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital where one victim later died. His name and age have not yet been released.

At the scene, police detained 26-year-old Montreal Baham for questioning in the case. Detectives later identified Baham as the shooter.

Baham was arrested and booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center where he faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

Police continue to investigate both shootings, but do not believe the two are related.

Anyone with any information on either shooting is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.