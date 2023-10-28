MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Law enforcement in Avoyelles Parish are searching for two escapees.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Department, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report Monday morning from DC-1 Corrections Staff that two offenders from the Jail facility in Marksville escaped. The Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Chase Team and local police agencies have responded to assist in locating the escapees. APSO and the LA Dept. of Corrections have tracking K9s on the ground in search of the escapees.

The preliminary investigation shows Desmond Harmon, 25 of Kinder and Edgar Spikes, 20 of Deridder managed to break a small hole into the ceiling of a cell to access the attic. It is believed the escapees could be in the Bunkie area.

The investigation and search are ongoing. Anyone with information or observing suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately to APSO by calling 318-253-4000 or 911 for an emergency. He also advises people in the area to take the extra precautions of locking their vehicles and homes.

