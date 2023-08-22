JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An Avondale man was sentenced to 75 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Gretna convenience store with a hammer.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said 50-year-old Shawn Carter was sentenced by a Jefferson Parish judge on Monday, Aug. 21.

Connick said Carter is a three-time felon, and his sentence was based on his most recent conviction.

On July 26, a Jefferson Parish jury found Carter guilty of the armed robbery of a business in the 900 block of Lafayette Street in Gretna.

Connick said Carter entered a business around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2021, and approached the clerk while holding a hammer.

He said Carter asked the clerk to give him his cell phone and not turn on the panic alarm. Carter then reportedly told the clerk to open the cash register and threatened to kill him if he did not comply.

Connick said Carter left the store with the money, the clerk’s cell phone and three bottles of liquor.

He said Carter was linked to the crime by the Gretna Police Department. Carter was then arrested by a federal task force.

At the time of his arrest, Carter was on parole for a conviction of manslaughter in 1996.

Connick said the homicide took place at a home in Gretna on June 1, 1994. At the home, Carter fatally beat a man to death with a hammer.

He said Carter was charged with first-degree murder but pled guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 40-year sentence. He started parole in 2014.

On Monday, Carter was sentenced by a judge to 50 years in prison for the armed robbery, then resentenced to 75 years after discovering he is a three-time felon under Louisiana’s habitual offender law.

Connick said Carter’s offenses included armed robbery, manslaughter and a conviction of battery of a correctional officer.

