Serial auto arsonist arrested in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — A New Orleans East man has been arrested for burning and/or damaging almost a dozen vehicles across the Slidell area. Michael Jackson, 62, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on January 31 on one count each of Aggravated Arson and Simple Arson.

Additional charges are expected.

During the investigation, deputies learned a common victim was an ex-girlfriend of Jackson’s. Other victims included her new boyfriend as well as a female friend and her husband who had been

helping the ex-girlfriend with replacement vehicles and a new place to stay as the incidents

continued to occur.

With the assistance of special agents from the New Orleans field office of the Bureau of Alcohol,

Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) and St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 were able to gather evidence confirming Jackson near the location of each fire days prior to each fire, as well as minutes prior to each fire.

A warrant was then obtained for Jackson’s arrest on January 30.

With the assistance of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Jackson was taken into custody on

January 31 and booked in connection with the case.

“This is a dangerous individual that, thankfully, has been stopped,” said State Fire Marshal Chief

Butch Browning.

“The investigative partnership established on this case was critical in achieving this outcome and this should send a clear message to anyone attempting to commit arsons in this state that the full resources of this office, and its partners, will always be utilized to hold you accountable.”