UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Kobe Holland was arrested on January 11, 2023, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old Ladamien Moffit was arrested on January 18, 2023, for Carrying a Firearm on School Property and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

The arrests and charges stem from an attempted armed robbery that occurred in Mangham, La. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, around 11:42 PM. After the incident, Holland and Moffitt were treated for minor gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

According to deputies, two additional juvenile arrests are pending at the moment.

MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mangham Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Hixon Street. According to police, no suspects have been identified.

Mangham Police and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation into the shooting and are asking the public for assistance. If you know any information regarding the incident, contact Mangham Police at 318-248-3100.