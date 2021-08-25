Attorneys for Aaron Bowman release statement after brutal beating video made public

Aaron Larry Bowman cries during an interview at his attorney’s office in Monroe, La., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, as he discusses his injuries resulting from a Louisiana State trooper pummeling him with a flashlight during a traffic stop in 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MONROE, La. (WGNO) — After being kept secret for more than two years, graphic body camera video was made public today. The video shows a Louisiana State Police trooper pummeling a Black motorist 18 times with a flashlight — an attack the trooper defended as “pain compliance.”

“I’m not resisting! I’m not resisting!” Aaron Larry Bowman can be heard screaming between blows on the footage obtained by The Associated Press. The May 2019 beating following a traffic stop left him with severe injuries.

With the video now available to the public, Aaron Bowman’s Attorneys released the following statement: