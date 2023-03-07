Streaming live at 3 p.m. Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After an announcement over the weekend that his team would be assisting in prosecuting New Orleans criminal cases, attorney Morris Bart will hold a joint press conference with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday.

We’re told the collaboration comes in light of the DA’s office being short-staffed. Other information regarding the partnership was unclear, including whether Bart’s team will prosecute cases on behalf of the DA’s office.

Last month, the DA’s office faced public criticism after word broke that Williams’ office refused to prosecute 19 people charged with gun violations. This included pushback from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who, in part, said New Orleans deserves better from Williams.

More details of the collaboration will be released during the briefing, scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Watch it live in the player above.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories