COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Local attorney, Alan Jones, was arrested on multiple felony warrants involving drugs and prison contraband.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators intercepted a package from Jones that was marked for a certain inmate.
According to MCSO, the package contained cocaine, ectasy pills, tobacco, cigarette wrapping papers and cellphones.
Ten felony warrants were issued for Jones’ arrest.
“We want to send a loud and resounding message to everyone who think they can commit crimes in Muscogee County — not on our watch.”
– Sheriff Greg Countryman
