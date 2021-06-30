Attempted murder suspect tracked to Thibodaux by U.S. Marshals

THIBODAUX, La. — The Thibodaux Police Department has announced the arrest of a man facing murder charges.

Terrance Dupaty Jr., 24, of Belle Rose

On Tuesday afternoon, police assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force with apprehending Terrance Dupaty Jr., 24, of Belle Rose. Dupaty was taken into custody at an apartment complex located in the 1300 block of Ridgefield Avenue.

Dupaty Jr. faces the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder (3-Counts, Felony)

Illegal Use of Weapons (Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony)

He is being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a No-Bond Hold.