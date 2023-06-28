NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — ATMOS Energy is warning customers to beware of utility scams and offering tips to spot the potential danger.

Officials with ATMOS say there is a duplicate of the ATMOS Energy website online containing customer service numbers and other information. They want customers to know the site is fake and to also be mindful when entering sensitive information.

Entering login credentials into the fake site can possibly lead to scammers gaining access to customer’s bank accounts credit cards or other personal accounts.

The major scams to look out for are employee imposters, email scams, telephone scams, and website scams. Take to following precautions to make sure your information remains private;

Employee Imposters Always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays the name, photograph, and Atmos Energy logo. If you suspect an impostor, call us to verify the employee’s identity and contact local authorities. Beware of impostors demanding payment at your door. Our employees will not collect payments in person.

Telephone Scams Telephone scams are also on the rise and could include: People posing as utility employees and demanding immediate payment of a past due balance. Impostors call customers and offer a discount on their Atmos Energy bill if it’s paid immediately over the phone. Atmos Energy will not demand payment by a prepaid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrency, or an unauthorized third-party payment or mobile application. If you ever have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, please hang up and call us at 888.286.6700 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Central).

Email Scams Beware of bogus emails requesting immediate payment of your bill. Atmos Energy will not demand payment by a prepaid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrency, or an unauthorized third-party payment or mobile application. Do not click on any links in the suspicious email as many contain viruses. Verify that your account number listed is correct. Verify your account balance through our online Account Center.

Website Scams Cybercriminals are using search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to place a fake Atmos Energy website into a browser’s top search results. Fake websites may also include a false customer service phone number and other false information. Verify that you are on Atmos Energy’s secure Account Center website and know your natural gas account number before entering any payment information.



ATMOS tells customers if there are any concerns about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and call the customer service line at (888) 286-6700.

