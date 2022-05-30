FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — An Atlanta man was arrested in connection to two identity theft cases that happened at Flowood banks on Friday, May 20.

Flowood police said employees at two different banks reported possible identity thefts. Shortly after confirming the crimes, police were informed that the suspect had been arrested by Rankin County deputies for allegedly attempting another identity theft.

Flowood police charged Charles Lesley Andre with identity theft, false pretense and using a fake ID to obtain goods or services.

Andre was booked into the Rankin County Jail. Police said he has a prior criminal record, and his bond was set at $300,000.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.