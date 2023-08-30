ATF agents respond to an agent who was injured in a drug operation at the Jackson Landing apartment complex in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With sirens blaring, law enforcement sped an injured agent with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to University Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Police sources told WGNO that the agent was injured during a drug bust, at the Jackson Landing apartment complex in Algiers, at about 3:00 p.m. The nature of his injury was not known.

They said at least five people were arrested, with possibly more arrests to come.

The ATF is expected to release more information shortly in this developing story.

This is a developing story. Check back with WGNO for updates.

