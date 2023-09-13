NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, Sept. 13, about 4:45 pm the NOPD received a report of shots fired outside of the NOPSI Hotel in 300 block of Baronne Street.

According to investigators, one man was shot during the incident.

A worker in a nearby building says he saw the incident and heard about 9 shots.

“I could see people along the sidewalks kind of ducking back into buildings for safety, and then several, maybe 5 to 6 males. One gentleman had blood on his face or chest and those guys began fleeing in all directions,” witness Peter Wypyszinski said.

With the shooting happening outside the NOPSI Hotel, many tourists were affected like Marty and Becky Conroy from Chicago, visiting New Orleans for the first time.

“My wife and I were returning to the NOPSI Hotel where we have a room here from eating dinner and we stumbled upon this and it looked like a crime scene. It seems like you can’t be safe anywhere. You know, in our home city of Chicago, it seems like the same thing happens time and time again and every time something pops in the background you gotta be worried if it was a gun or was it a backfire, you know what I mean? And you immediately have to take action,” Marty Conroy said.

Wypyszinski says he saw two cars involved with the shooting, with some of the suspects escaping in one vehicle and leaving the other car behind.

“The dodge charger was clearly part of it the whole time and my thought is that whoever was driving that vehicle, exited that vehicle because the assailants in the other one pulled up and began firing out the window, but they abandoned that vehicle clearly. Initially there were thoughts there was someone inside but there wasn’t,” Wypyszinski said.

“It is frustrating because we just wanted to enjoy our time here in New Orleans and I don’t know. It’s like, ‘well, will I come back?’ I don’t know after this,” Becky Conroy said.

