At least 48 cars broken into Monday morning

Thieves broke into at least 48 cars in Treme this morning.

Police say the breakins happened around 5:00 around the 2100 block of Ursuline and some of the surrounding streets.

Residents are fed up and say this is an issue they’re all too familiar with.

“I’m to the point where I don’t even want to go to sleep at night. I want to be up,” said Ryan Williams.

He’s been through this before. This marks the fourth time his truck has been broken into.

“I had tint on the window the first time, but after they bust that one, I never got it retinted,” Williams said. “I figured I’d leave it untinted and they might not break it. They done broke it three more times anyway.”

Much of the morning was spent sweeping up and cleaning out.

Williams said, “My window is at least $75 to get fixed at the least.”

Some residents used blankets or cardboard boxes to cover their broken windows.

David Montana said, “I guess they say they’re looking for guns or whatever they can find. I’ve seen it on tv happening to people all over and now it’s this way.”

Although some of the residents impacted did not leave anything in sight and removed their valuables, they feel like there is no way to stop this from happening again.

Either way, they want more patrols and they want neighbors to check their cameras.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.