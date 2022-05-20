ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish authorities are seeking public assistance in the identification of a suspect who allegedly stole several bottles of liquor from an area store.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the man pictured below walked into a store along Hwy 73 and made off with alcohol that he didn’t pay for.

Image courtesy of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

Investigators ask that the public take a good look at the picture, and anyone who recognizes the individual or has information related to the crime contact APSO at (225) 621-4636.

Those with information can also text 847411 to the APSO’s anonymous tip line or contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).