Ascension man arrested for internet crimes against children

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of Justin Sepeda on nine counts of internet crimes against children.

“It is imperative that child predators are taken off our streets; so we will continue to investigating and arresting those who attempt to exploit our children. If anyone in Ascension Parish or the entire state has been victimized by Mr. Sepeda, please contact our office,” said General Landry.

Sepeda, 25, was arrested on eight counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Sepeda was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.