Arson suspects started fires in two Mississippi Walmart stores

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Aside from an alleged electrical fire at Walmart that reportedly caused a store evacuation just after noon on Sunday in Ponchatoula, La., two out-of-state fires have also plagued the retail juggernaut as of late.

FBI in both Jackson, Miss., and Mobile, Ala., are offering a cash reward of $25,000 each for information on two suspects accused of starting fires inside two Walmart stores in Mississippi – one in Gulfport and one in Biloxi.

Two suspects accused of setting fire inside two Mississippi Walmart stores

An unidentified man and woman allegedly set a small fire inside each store on Friday.

According to local authorities, both fires were quickly extinguished.

Back in Louisiana, more than three dozen responded to a Facebook post in ‘The Original’ Tangipahoa Parish Rants and Raves group to a question posed by one curious local: “Anybody know why Ponchatoula Walmart is closed?”

However, the Ponchatoula Fire Department neither confirmed or denied any such activity when questioned by WGNO. And repeated calls to the Walmart in question went unanswered.