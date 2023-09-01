Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of aggravated arson and aggravated cruelty to animals in the Hollygrove area.

Officials are searching for 35-year-old Cameron Hassert.

According to NOFD, the fire happened on Aug. 28 at 1:42 p.m. At 7:51 p.m., Hassert was allegedly seen near the corner of Forshey and Eagle streets, riding a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

He was last seen wearing a bright yellow shirt, no helmet and had a “large” knife strapped to his waist.

Anyone with information on Hassert’s whereabouts is asked to call the NOFD Arson Unit at (504)-658-4770.

