Arrests made in officer-involved shooting investigation in Ascension Parish

SORRENTO, La. — On Friday, two deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call on Wildwood Drive in the River Ridge subdivision of Sorrento, La.

On May 21st, 2021, The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident involving two of their deputies.

Upon arrival, a physical confrontation occurred between the deputies and three male suspects. During the course of the confrontation, a deputy discharged his firearm striking one suspect.

The suspect sustained critical injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. One deputy also sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized as well.

Meanwhile, Louisiana State Police Troopers have arrested 35-year-old Jose Ortiz of San Juan, Texas, 38-year-old Juan Ortiz of Gonzales and a 15-year-old male for several violations each, including Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Police Officer charged to the teen.