Arrests made in Division St. Double Homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS – Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that two arrests have been made in the double homicide investigation that began on Thursday in the 3900 block of Division Street in Metairie. A 21-year-old, Robert White (pictured), of Metairie, was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a weapon, and a 17-year-old male from River Ridge was arrested for two counts of First Degree Murder and obstruction of justice.

Our investigation has revealed that the adult female victim provided a ride to a 16-year-old relative and the 17-year-old suspect to the Division Street location, ostensibly to pick up some belongings. Unbeknownst to her, the two juveniles had made arrangements to purchase a quantity of marijuana from Robert White. After their arrival at the location, White entered their SUV. While negotiations were ongoing, the 17-year-old exited the vehicle, apparently unprovoked, and shot and killed an unarmed 22-year-old acquaintance of White who was in the parking lot.

As the 17-year-old fired on that individual, the 16-year-old victim pulled a firearm on White and demanded that he surrender his property to him. He fired at White at least one time. As he was being robbed, White was able to exit the vehicle, leaving his narcotics behind, while the 17-year old reentered the vehicle. White then fired at the vehicle multiple times, striking all 3 occupants.

The 16-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pulled from the vehicle and abandoned in the parking lot by the 17-year-old suspect, who fled the area on foot. The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The adult female driver fled the scene in the vehicle. She went to the 4200 block of Belvedere, where she notified police of the incident. She was treated and released at a local hospital for a gunshot wound. The firearm used by the 16-year-old and the narcotics left behind by White were recovered from inside the vehicle.

The 17-year-old was brought to East Jefferson General Hospital by an unknown party before being transported to University Medical Center by ambulance. He was treated and released and has subsequently been arrested.

Robert White remained on the scene and identified himself to responding deputies. He admitted his involvement in the incident and provided the location of the weapon he used. His account of the incident is supported by video surveillance and evidence recovered from the scene. At this time, he is not facing charges for the shooting incident, only his narcotics activity as he appears to have fired in self-defense.