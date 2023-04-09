ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three students have been arrested in connection to separate threats made to schools in March.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, 2 arrests were made for threats made to Cecilia High on March 1 and March 14. A third arrest was made for the threat against Breaux Bridge High that was also made on March 14. Threats were written on a bathroom wall in all 3 incidents.

After an investigation, the School Resource Officers at the schools secured warrants for the arrests.

Two 17-year-old juvenile males were arrested on Monday. One for the threat made at Cecilia High on March 1 and the other for the threat at Breaux Bridge High on March 14. A 17-year-old juvenile female was arrested on Wednesday for the threat made against Cecilia High on March 14. All 3 were arrested on the following charges:

Communicating of false information of planned bombing on school property

False communication with the intent to cause an emergency response