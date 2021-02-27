Arrested Snapchat solicitor faces additional charges in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH — The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit rebooked 28-year-old Joseph William Haidler of Mandeville into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on three additional counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Haidler was originally arrested in the United States Virgin Islands and extradited back to St. Tammany Parish in July of 2020 on charges of trafficking of a child for sexual purposes, rape, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Troopers learned that after his initial arrest, Haidler continued using a popular social media application “Snapchat” to solicit girls between the ages of 13-15 for sexually explicit content.

Haidler appears to be targeting high school aged girls in St. Tammany Parish.

Haidler was out on bond when it was learned he solicited additional victims who have since been identified.

The LSP provided two photographs allegedly sent by Haidler from various alias accounts.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit- New Orleans office: 504-310-7000.