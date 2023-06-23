Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans man was arrested in Jefferson Parish on multiple sex crime charges.

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) said deputies arrested 21-year-old Dekunta Mason for third-degree rape, extortion, video voyeurism and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

JPSO officials said there’s evidence that indicates there may be more victims, but they haven’t been identified yet.

Mason was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Mason’s actions or who may have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Kristen Hollis at (504)-364-5265.

