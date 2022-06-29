ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect accused of shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in Houston County was located and taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Multiple agencies surrounded and contained 32-year-old BJ Brown in a heavily wooded area north of Highway 13 after he was sighted early Tuesday morning.

Source: City of Erin, TN

ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

Brown was apprehended by the Erin Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer.

Source: WKRN

The shooting happened late Monday night on Highway 49 near Substation Loop. According to Houston Couty Sheriff Kevin Sugg, the officer conducted a traffic stop when the suspect pulled a gun and shot the officer.

Officials located the suspect’s truck and described him to be a black man who was wearing a white t-shirt and a blue baseball cap.

Brown was also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana. According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

No other information was immediately released.