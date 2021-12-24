Metairie man pretends to be handicapped to trick babysitters into changing his diaper… again

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – On December 23, the Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of a Human Trafficking suspect.

In November of 2019, detectives from the Special Victims Unit began a Human Trafficking investigation which led to the arrest of 31-year-old Rutledge Deas IV.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Deas was posing as a younger man with special needs and hiring babysitters who he would pay to change his diaper and treat him like a child.

In December of 2020, nearly a year later, Deas pleaded guilty and was placed on probation.

Fast forward another year. In December 2021, LSP says detectives began a second investigation after learning of a text message, sent by Deas, which exhibited similar behaviors. In the message, Deas indicated that he was engaged in ‘alternative therapy’ and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives learned Deas attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him while he again posed as a younger man with special needs.

With sufficient evidence in hand, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Deas.

He was arrest at his residence in Metairie and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. He is bring charged with one count of human trafficking and one count of attempted human trafficking.

The investigation remains ongoing with the possibility of additional victims. Anyone suspected of being a victim of Deas is urged to contact detectives at 504-310-7000.