Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Mount Herman man was arrested by the Louisiana State Police in connection to a crash that left a 48-year-old man dead on Monday, Nov. 13.
According to LSP troopers, deputies began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana 10 near Louisiana 62 in Pine around 11:00 a.m.
They said an initial investigation showed that 48-year-old Darnelle Leblanc was driving a Chevrolet west on Louisiana 62 while a Toyota was driving east on Louisiana 10.
LSP officials said the Chevrolet crossed the center line and hit the Toyota head-on.
As a result of the crash, 64-year-old Bryan Schneider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Leblanc was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 14, after he was released.
Schneider faces charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and a DWI.
The crash remains under investigation.
Latest Posts:
- Weather improves Thursday, coastal flooding continues
- Arrest made in Washington Parish crash that left man dead
- Fulton County DA seeks to revoke bond for Trump Georgia co-defendant
- These are the worst cities for package theft in 2023
- Video: Social Warrior Club to feature pro and amateur first fights Friday night
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.