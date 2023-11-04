Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man is in the custody of the Slidell Police Department in connection to a bank robbery on Saturday, Nov. 4.

According to the SPD, police responded to a report of a robbery on Thursday, Nov. 2, around 11:30 a.m. at a Bank Plus location in Slidell.

Police say at the scene, the suspect, Herbert Davis, 49, had left the bank when they arrived.

Through further investigation, police located Davis on Friday, Nov.3, during a traffic stop with the help of the FBI New Orleans field office.

During the stop, police say they located evidence linking Davis to the robbery.

“Tracking down a bank robbery suspect in less than a day is pretty impressive,” says Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. “I’m proud of our investigators and their partnership with the F.B.I. The two teamed together and quickly took a violent criminal off the streets of Slidell.”

Davis was already booked in the Slidell City Jail and charged with armed robbery by use of a firearm and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts