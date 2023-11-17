Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 37-year-old man was arrested by the New Orleans Police Department on Friday, Nov. 17, in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in a New Orleans East neighborhood.

According to New Orleans police, officers responded to a shooting in the 8600 block of Castle Court on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Police say that at the scene, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through further investigation, NOPD officers identified and arrested Carl Wilson in connection with the shooting.

Wilson was charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case can contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300.

