All persons accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man and a woman are in jail in connection to a murder in Hammond on Thursday (April 27th).

The incident occurred on Saturday (April 15th) at the intersection of Wardline and Durbin Road when deputies from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office located 26-year-old Romero “Sparky” Watkins Jr. dead in the driver’s seat of his car.

Through further investigation detectives were able to identify 25-year-old Jervarion “Jay” Smith as a suspect in the murder. He has been charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of Obstruction of Justice.

Another arrest was made in the case including 20-year-old Lagaria “Breezy” Bryant who is believed to have assisted Smith in some manner in the incident.

Bryant has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice.

