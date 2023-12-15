NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Mid-City on Friday, Dec. 15.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the scene around 12:28 p.m. in the 3300 block of Canal Street.

Officers created a perimeter in a nearby area. The suspect was reportedly arrested without incident near North Dupre and Dumaine streets.

No injuries were reported, but the NOPD also noted that a nearby vehicle had been shot.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will investigate the robbery.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts