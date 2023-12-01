Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to an October shooting that left a teenager dead and another wounded in the Lower Garden District.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, on Nov. 30, the Violent Offenders Warrant Squad, Violent Crime Abatement and Investigative Team and K9 Unit assisted in the arrest of Khron A. Williams.

On Oct. 4, NOPD officers responded to the corner of St. Thomas and St. Andrew streets on a call of a person shot in the area. When they arrived, they reportedly found the scene but no victim.

Moments later, they learned two people suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital. One victim in the shooting, 18-year-old Kenneth Johnson, died from his injuries.

Through an investigation, officers discovered the shootings were related and happened in the 400 block of Josephine Street.

After further investigation, detectives were able to identify Williams as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on a second-degree murder charge.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Williams was found, arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300.

