Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – In a significant breakthrough, the Alexandria Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ladarius Hicks in connection with the shooting that occurred on Kelly Street on October 20, 2023. Hicks now faces multiple charges, marking a major development in the ongoing investigation.

The incident, which took place at around 3:00 PM, sent shockwaves through the community as it involved four counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Hicks was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

While this arrest is a substantial step forward in the case, the investigation is still active, and authorities are diligently working to gather all pertinent details. If you have any information related to this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, the Alexandria Police Detective Division urges you to come forward.

You can reach out to the Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Additionally, you may provide information via email at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com. For those seeking anonymity and wishing to be eligible for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers of CenLa can be reached at (318) 443-7867. Don’t forget to download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile for an efficient way to submit tips and claim rewards.

The community’s support and cooperation are essential in helping the authorities maintain safety and security in Alexandria. The Alexandria Police Department remains committed to resolving this case and ensuring a safer environment for everyone. Your assistance can make a significant difference in achieving these goals.

NOTE: All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.