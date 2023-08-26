All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A man is in the custody of the Bogalusa Police Department in connection to a shooting on Friday, Aug. 26.
According to reports, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Ivy Trace Apartments on Saturday, Jan. 14. At the scene officers say they located a man outside of his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Through further investigation, police identified Raymond May as a suspect in the shooting. May was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle he was a passenger in.
During the stop, Police say May was found in possession of a 9mm handgun, multiple extended magazines and a large assortment of ammunition.
May faces the following charges:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Illegal use of weapons
- Aggravated criminal damage to property
Police say that additional arrests are expected in the case.
The shooting remains under investigation.
