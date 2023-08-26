All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A man is in the custody of the Bogalusa Police Department in connection to a shooting on Friday, Aug. 26.

According to reports, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Ivy Trace Apartments on Saturday, Jan. 14. At the scene officers say they located a man outside of his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Through further investigation, police identified Raymond May as a suspect in the shooting. May was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle he was a passenger in.

During the stop, Police say May was found in possession of a 9mm handgun, multiple extended magazines and a large assortment of ammunition.

May faces the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Illegal use of weapons

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Police say that additional arrests are expected in the case.

The shooting remains under investigation.

