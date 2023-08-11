All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A duo is Texas is in the custody of the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) in connection to a Facebook marketplace scam on Friday, Aug. 11.

Chief Jimmy Travis says in July, detectives began investigating a theft after a resident purchased a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace which he later found out was stolen.

The truck he purchased had a swapped VIN number in the window, as well as the factory label on the driver side door frame. The victim says they found another truck on Facebook Marketplace, similar to the one he previously purchased.

Detectives contacted the seller of the truck and made arrangements to purchase the truck in an undercover operation in Lake Charles. When detectives went to purchase the vehicle they learned the second truck was stolen out of Texas.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified and arrested Gabrielle Rostran, 43, as a suspect in the incident.

Rostran was also arrested in Texas for the same type of crime earlier in 2023.

She faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit theft

Conspiracy to Injure public records

Injuring public records

Theft

2 counts of accessory after the fact: Motor vehicle, alteration or removal of identifying numbers

Elvis Munoz, 29 was also arrested for helping Rostran.

He faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit theft

Accessory after the fact: Motor vehicle, alteration or removal of identifying numbers

Conspiracy to injure public records.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.