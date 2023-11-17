Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 19-year-old man is in the custody of the New Orleans Police Department in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood in October.

NOPD officials said officers responded to the scene around 5:24 p.m. in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue.

There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Through further investigation, NOPD officers identified and arrested Raymond Coats in connection with the shooting.

Coats was charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case can contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300.

