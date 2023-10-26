Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 20-year-old man was arrested by the New Orleans Police Department, Thursday, Oct. 26., in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in the West Lake Forest neighborhood on February 28th.

The homicide was at the intersection of Lake Forest Boulevard and Bundy Road. At the scene, officers found Bradley Glapion, 32, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Through further investigation, officers identified Kenneth Saulsberry, 20, as the suspected gunman.

Saulsberry was already booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center in connection with a separate shooting, April 4, in the 3500 block of Roger Williams Drive.

He was re-booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center and charged with second-degree murder.

