NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested in connection with the investigation of a double shooting that left a woman dead in Uptown New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department reported Saturday that officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Soniat Street, where they found a man, identified by the NOPD as 28-year-old Ken Scott, and a woman suffering with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital, where the woman later died.

Following an investigation, NOPD detectives said they identified Scott as the suspect.

Scott was arrested and faces charges of negligent homicide and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information about the double shooting can call NOPD Homicide detectives at (504)-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

