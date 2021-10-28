Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Willis Knighton Hospital

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest has been made in a Wednesday night shooting that brought a large police presence to the Brownlee/Honore neighborhood in Bossier City.

Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting a 65-year-old woman outside the Willis Knighton Hospital ER in Bossier City. (Source: Bossier City Police)

The call came in at around 7:00 p.m. with reports of a shooting in a parking lot just outside the emergency room at the Willis Knighton Hospital in Bossier City. An off-duty officer was there at the time and another was on patrol nearby.

Bossier City police said the victim, who has since been identified as 65-year-old Cynthia Walker of Bossier City, was shot multiple times and that the officers tried to revive her with CPR right away. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she was pronounced dead

Bossier City Police have arrested 23-year-old Ramsey Akes for this shooting and charged him with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $275,000 bond.

Police said the man and woman did not know each other, and the reason for the shooting is still under investigation.

Willis Knighton confirmed there was a shooting but has yet to comment further. Police say the shooting did not have anything to do with the hospital.