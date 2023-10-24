Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the New Orleans Police Department report that an arrest has been made in the investigation of a fatal shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Algiers.

On Monday, Oct. 23, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine around 2:47 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD officials said 26-year-old Virgil Ordon was then taken in for questioning.

Following an investigation, detectives said they determined that Ordon was allegedly responsible.

Ordon was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and faces charges of negligent homicide and convicted felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

