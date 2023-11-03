Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Interstate 10 in August this year.

New Orleans police said 33-year-old Desiree Latil-Hawthorne was riding eastbound on a motorized bicycle near Dwyer Road on Aug. 20. She was hit by a car from behind, which caused her to be thrown off the elevated portion of the interstate. She died at the scene.

According to the NOPD, 31-year-old Brittney Johnson was identified as the suspect in the hit-and-run crash. She was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 2.

She was charged with hit-and-run driving with a fatality and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with additional information about the crash can call the NOPD’s Traffic Fatality Unit at (504)-658-6205 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

